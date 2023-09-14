Akshay Kumar Turns 55: Glance At Superstar's Net Worth, Luxurious Cars, Houses And More

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

Akshay Kumar'sworth:

Akshay Kumar'sworth is estimated to be $325 million as of 2023. Akshay is one of the highest-paid actors in India (Bollywood) and has starred in over 100 films. His films have grossed over ₹30 billion (US$446 million) at the box office.

Akshay, who takes up to Rs 80 crore for a film, has released five films so far this year. Akshay Kumar is an Indian-born naturalised Canadian actor who has aworth of $325 Million (Rs. 2660 Crores in) 2023. His monthly income as an actor is more than Rs 4 crores. His yearly income as an actor is more than Rs 400 crores.

Most of his earnings come from brand endorsements, for which he charges a massive 6 Crores per endorsement. Also, he takes a huge amount of share from the profit of his film, apart from the film remuneration.

Akshay Kumar real estate properties:

Akshay Kumar is famfor investing his money in real estate. Akshay Kumar lives in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Which is designed by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar lives in a luxury house in“Prime Beach” Juhu, Mumbai. From their floor, they have a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. Also, he owns multiple Real-estate properties across the country and abroad. Apart from this duplex, Akshay has a luxuriapartment worth Rs 7.8 crore in Khar West, Mumbai. Apart from the sea-facing duplex and Khar Apartment, he has four more flats in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar's luxuricars:

One of the most expensive rides in his car collection is the Phantom VII. The base model of this car in India comes for Rs 9.50 crores. He has a Harley Davidson V-Rod in his bike collection. Akshay Kumar has a total of 11 luxury cars. The car brands include Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Honda CRV, and Porsche. Also, he is a big lover of bikes and owns a few big brands of bikes as well.

