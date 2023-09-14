TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Arrested By Andhra Pradesh Police In Skill Development Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Dhanunjayudu served Naidu with a notice under CrPC section 50(1), citing his arrest in connection with crime number 29/2021, which encompasses charges under varisections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 468, 465, 471, 409, 201, 109, as well as sections 12 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(c)&(d).

A team of CID investigators, in collaboration with the Nandyal district police under the supervision of Kurnool range DIG Raghurami Reddy, arrived at the campsite where Naidu was residing in a at 3 am. Naidu was on a statewide tour as part of his party's mass contact program called 'Babu Surety – Bhavisyathu ki Guarantee.'

Drama ensued in Nandyal as a group of law enforcement officials descended upon the area to take the TDP leader into custody during the early hours.

The police encountered strong resistance from TDP members who had gathered in significant numbers. Even the Special Protection Group (SPG) forces guarding Naidu refused entry to the police, citing regulations that prevented anyone from approaching Naidu until 5:30 am.

Ultimately, around 6 a.m., the police approached Naidu's vehicle, removed him, and carried out the arrest.

Naidu is being transported from Nandyal to Vijayawada. Police placed several TDP leaders throughout the state under house arrest. Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, who was on a padayatra, was also prevented from reaching Vijayawada and was located in East Godavari district.

Naidu stated that he had not committed any wrongdoing, saying, "The police did not present any evidence to suggest any misconduct on my part, and even the FIR lacked substantial information."

Naidu appealed to the public and party members to maintain peace and composure, emphasizing his belief that justice would ultimately prevail.