Kerala: 3 Migrant Workers Electrocuted While Dismantling Pavilion At Wedding Of Thushar Vellappally's Daughter

The workers were electrocuted from a high-tension power line while dismantling the pavilion structure.

The police said that

the pavilion

was set up at SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's residence close to Kanichukulangara as part of his granddaughter's wedding ceremony, which took place last week in Kochi.

At the time of the incident, Vellappally Natesan and his family were not at home as he is located in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. Tushar Vellapally was in Delhi. The pandal work was undertaken by a contractor in Thiruvananthapuram. He had subcontracted to the person in Ernakulam.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.