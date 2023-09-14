Kerala: 3 Migrant Workers Electrocuted While Dismantling Pavilion At Wedding Of Thushar Vellappally's Daughter

(MENAFN- Asianet) Alappuzha: Three migrant workers were electrocuted while removing the pavilion (pandal) erected for the wedding ceremony of Kerala state NDA convenor Thushar Vellappally's daughter on Friday (Sep 8) in Alappuzha. Three others who suffered injuries have been shifted to a hospital. The incident happened around 6.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Adityan and Kashi Ram from Bihar and Dhananjayan from West Bengal. The injured workers were identified as Jadulal, Anoop and Ajayan from Bihar.
The workers were electrocuted from a high-tension power line while dismantling the pavilion structure.
The police said that
the pavilion
was set up at SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's residence close to Kanichukulangara as part of his granddaughter's wedding ceremony, which took place last week in Kochi.
At the time of the incident, Vellappally Natesan and his family were not at home as he is located in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. Tushar Vellapally was in Delhi. The pandal work was undertaken by a contractor in Thiruvananthapuram. He had subcontracted to the person in Ernakulam.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
