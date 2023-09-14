'Great Seeing You, Mr Prime Minister': US President Joe Biden's Post After Meeting PM Modi

"Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," thePresident posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Biden arrived in Delhi at 7 pm last evening for the G20 summit.

ThePresident went to the Prime Minister's residence shortly after arrival for a special dinner and subsequent bilateral meetings.

G20 Summit:Prez Biden congratulates PM Modi for Chandrayaan-3's success; lauds India's G20 Presidency

President Biden restated his support for the revamped United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member, according to a joint statement released at the conclusion of the meetings. The two leaders praised India's progress in the acquisition of 31 drones and the cooperative development of jet engines and vowed to "deepen and diversify" their bilateral defence collaboration.

Meanwhile,

PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have welcomed

@PO@JoeBiden

to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numertopics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

Biden was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd).





'Very productive': PM Modi after bilateral meeting withPresident Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit