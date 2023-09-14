Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 9 Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram And Other Cities

(MENAFN- Asianet) Petrol and diesel prices today, September 9, remained broadly unchanged in the country.
In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre.
Among other big cities, Kolkata was selling petrol for Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel for Rs 92.76. Diesel cost Rs. 94.24 per litre and petrol cost Rs. 102.86 per litre in Chennai.
In Lucknow, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.76 per litre.
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94
Diesel: Rs 87.89
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 96.20
Diesel:
Rs 84.26
Chennai
Petrol:
Rs 102.86
Diesel:
Rs 94.24
Gurugram
Petrol: Rs 97.18
Diesel:
Rs 90.05
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03
Diesel:
Rs 92.76
Lucknow
Petrol:
Rs 96.57
Diesel:
Rs 89.76
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31
Diesel: Rs 94.27
New Delhi
Petrol:
Rs 96.72
Diesel:
Rs 89.62
Noida
Petrol:
Rs 106.14
Diesel: Rs 92.69
The pricing of fuels in India is regulated by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and price caps.
Value Added Tax (VAT) collection is handled by the states, whereas excise tax collection is handled by the federal government. Fuel costs might fluctuate as a result of the different VAT rates that each state applies.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.