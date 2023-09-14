Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 9 Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram And Other Cities

In Lucknow, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.76 per litre.

Bengaluru



Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh



Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel:

Rs 84.26

Chennai



Petrol:

Rs 102.86

Diesel:

Rs 94.24

Gurugram



Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel:

Rs 90.05

Kolkata



Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel:

Rs 92.76

Lucknow



Petrol:

Rs 96.57

Diesel:

Rs 89.76

Mumbai



Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi



Petrol:

Rs 96.72

Diesel:

Rs 89.62

Noida



Petrol:

Rs 106.14

Diesel: Rs 92.69

The pricing of fuels in India is regulated by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and price caps.

Value Added Tax (VAT) collection is handled by the states, whereas excise tax collection is handled by the federal government. Fuel costs might fluctuate as a result of the different VAT rates that each state applies.