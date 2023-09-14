G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak Releases 'Why I'm At G20' Video, Lists His Goals

The video, which was uploaded on X, had snippets of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey extending the British Prime Minister a warm welcome, driving around the streets of Delhi, and speaking with students. Sunak arrived and went to the British Council.



In the background, Sunak's voiceover is heard saying, "Put simply, global concerns matter; we can't handle them alone. As seen during COVID, nations must cooperate, and it is proper that we do so in order to combat both climate change and Putin's illegitimate war."

"The G20 and similar summits offer a rare chance to discuss these challenges face-to-face with foreign leaders, and the decisions we make there will deliver the employment, development, and security that British citizens demand of their prime minister. Therefore, I am anticipating a constructive few days," the UK Prime Minister continued.

Following his arrival, Sunak on Friday said his visit to Delhi is "obviously special". "It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he told reporters travelling with him.