Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support Amid Film's Success; Here's What He Wrote

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have gone to great lengths to greet 'Jawan'. From making life-sized banners to pouring milk on his posters, SRK's fandom is out of this world!

King Khan realises so too, and thanked his fans on Twitter. He wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan (sic)." He then went on to retweet fan club videos, along with a personal note for them.

'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is expected to be a financial success, with SRK playing both an intelligence officer and a vigilante. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

