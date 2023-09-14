How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar Is Tackling Elephant Menace

For many years, elephants have been a problem, damaging crops and posing risks to people. Some tried using illegal electricity to keep the animals away. To address these issues, the Forest Department found where elephants often entered villages and put up railway barricades.

These railway barricades have already been put up in places like Kundukere and Hediala in the Bandipur area. They have helped stop elephants from getting into villages. Around 60 kilometres of these barricades are already in place in Bandipur, and there's approval for 26 kilometres more. This protects nearby villages from wildlife intrusions.

However, building these barricades is costly, about Rs 1.5 crores per kilometre. Hence, authorities are careful about where they install them, focusing on areas with frequent elephant visits. This approach brings relief to villagers near forests, safeguarding their farms and livelihoods.

The Forest Department's efforts to reduce conflicts between humans and wildlife have earned praise from residents. The use of railway barricades has been effective in curbing the human-wildlife conflicts in the area.