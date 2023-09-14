WATCH: Dramatic Videos Of Massive Earthquake In Morocco Go Viral; Leaves Internet Users Terrified

About 70 kilometres south of Marrakech, high in the Atlas Mountains, was where the Friday tremor's epicentre was located. It was also close to Oukaimeden, a well-known Moroccan ski resort, and Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

Several buildings and historic landmarks in major

cities

were damaged and numerothers were toppled in the powerful earthquake which, according to Morocco's geophysical centre, struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. The U.S. Geological Survey read the quake's magnitude at 6.8 on Ritcher scale and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km.



