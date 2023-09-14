WATCH: African Union Becomes Permanent Member Of G20

Speaking during the inaugural address, PM Modi said, "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become people's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all ofagree to this proposal."



The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or“One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the plEarth and in the wider universe.



Eminent leaders from all around the world, includingPresident Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and others, arrived for the highly-anticipated G20 Summit in New Delhi.