Kerala: Massive Gold Heist In Thrissur; 3 Kgs Of Gold Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Stolen

According to reports, on Friday night, when workers left the factory for the railway station, a gang of people in a white car

struck them and stole a suitcase carrying priceless jewellery. The workers were taking three kilograms of jewellery to local jewellers in the Kanyakumari region.

The team that arrived in the car snatched the bag being carried by Rinto, a native of Kallur, and Prasad, a native of Aranattukara, employees of the jewellery. The statement given by both of them said that the group that arrived in a white Desire car stole the jewellery.

Once a week, the jewellery would be transported by train from Chennai to Egmore. The authorities came to the conclusion that those responsible for the robbery knew this. The Thrissur East Police have begun an investigation.

The distance between the train station and the factory is about 500 metres. The thieves may have kept a careful eye on the employees' movements and were aware of their departure times, according to police speculation.

They are reviewing city CCTV footage. Police are questioning staff members and listening to call recordings for possible leads.