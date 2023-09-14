G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, And Saudi Arabia To Seal Middle-East Transport Deal; Check Details

G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

The project gained prominence in May when high-level national security officials from the four nations convened in Saudi Arabia to explore the agreement's possibilities.President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised to officially announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

Aligned with President Biden's Middle East strategy, this initiative will bolster connectivity, contribute to de-escalating conflicts, and serve as a counter to China's 'Belt and Road' initiative. Importantly, it emphasizes transparency, non-coercion, and sustainability in its approach.

The May meeting in Saudi Arabia between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval laid the foundation for this shared vision of a more secure and prosperMiddle East interconnected with India and the world, as stated in a White House release.





WATCH: African Union becomes permanent member of G20