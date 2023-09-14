'Until Further Notice': Manchester United Put Antony On Leave Of Absence After Assault Allegations

Antony has refuted all allegations, and both he and the club have agreed to extend his absence until the issue is addressed.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony," said a club statement.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations," it added.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse," the club said.

Antony appeared on Brazilian TV on Friday, saying "I never attacked any woman" and added that "the truth will come out".