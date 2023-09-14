Dhokla To Thepla: 6 Popular Gujarati Foods To Make At Home

A spongy dish made of fermented rice and chickpeas, Dhokla is relished with fried mustard, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Here are 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home.

Fafda is crunchy food made with gram flour, turmeric, and carom seeds. Fafda is an ideal snack to eat throughout the day.

To make dabeli, stuff a bun with mashed potatoes, dabeli masala, spices, peanuts, chutney, pomegranate, and sev to provide a delectable zest.

Handvo is a tasty Gujarati food made with bottle gourd, crushed peanuts, and seasonal veggies to make this vegetable cake.

Khandvi is made of gram flour, salt, and sugar, creating an irresistible sweet and salty flavour.

Thepla is a must-try light and popular Gujarati flatbread made from wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, and other spices.