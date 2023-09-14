Dhokla To Thepla: 6 Popular Gujarati Foods To Make At Home

(MENAFN- Asianet) With the growing demand for home-cooked food and the wide variety of cuisines in India, more people are trying varidishes at home than ever before. So, from Dhokla to Thepla, here are 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home.
A spongy dish made of fermented rice and chickpeas, Dhokla is relished with fried mustard, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Here are 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home.
Fafda is crunchy food made with gram flour, turmeric, and carom seeds. Fafda is an ideal snack to eat throughout the day.
To make dabeli, stuff a bun with mashed potatoes, dabeli masala, spices, peanuts, chutney, pomegranate, and sev to provide a delectable zest.
Handvo is a tasty Gujarati food made with bottle gourd, crushed peanuts, and seasonal veggies to make this vegetable cake.
Khandvi is made of gram flour, salt, and sugar, creating an irresistible sweet and salty flavour.
Thepla is a must-try light and popular Gujarati flatbread made from wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, and other spices.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.