Butter Chicken To Dal Makhani: 6 Popular Curries Across India

Butter Chicken has a thick, creamy gravy made with tomatoes, yoghurt, and spices, in which chicken is cooked and simmered. Here are 6 popular curries across India.

Sambar is a lentil-based simple and tasty South-Indian curry, cooked with summer vegetables such as carrots, beans, gourds, potatoes, drumsticks and much more.

Mutton Rogan Josh is spicy red meat curry in which meat is simmered and cooked in zingy yoghurt-based gravy made with garlic, ginger and spices.

Chicken tikka masala consists of marinated pieces of chicken that have been grilled (in a tandoor) and then added to a thick creamy and spicy gravy.

Macher Jhol is made in mustard oil and is a tasty dish that can be made from different types of fish cooked in spicy yoghurt-based gravy.

Dal Makhani is made using a combination of black lentils with red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato-based gravy relished with butter naan or steamed rice.