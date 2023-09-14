Butter Chicken To Dal Makhani: 6 Popular Curries Across India

(MENAFN- Asianet) Curry originated in the Indian subcontinent. The word comes from the Indian Tamil word Kari, which means "to bite" or as a reference to meat, chicken or plant. Over the years, this humble dish has been influenced by the many cultures and people who have made India their own, adapting and evolving the humble curry, making distinct styles. From Butter Chicken to Dal Makhani here are 6 popular curries across India.
Butter Chicken has a thick, creamy gravy made with tomatoes, yoghurt, and spices, in which chicken is cooked and simmered. Here are 6 popular curries across India.
Sambar is a lentil-based simple and tasty South-Indian curry, cooked with summer vegetables such as carrots, beans, gourds, potatoes, drumsticks and much more.
Mutton Rogan Josh is spicy red meat curry in which meat is simmered and cooked in zingy yoghurt-based gravy made with garlic, ginger and spices.
Chicken tikka masala consists of marinated pieces of chicken that have been grilled (in a tandoor) and then added to a thick creamy and spicy gravy.
Macher Jhol is made in mustard oil and is a tasty dish that can be made from different types of fish cooked in spicy yoghurt-based gravy.
Dal Makhani is made using a combination of black lentils with red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato-based gravy relished with butter naan or steamed rice.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.