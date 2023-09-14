Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan: What Happens If The Reserve Day Also Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?

The ACC stated, "A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. PremadInternational Cricket Stadium in Colombo." They also noted, "If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended."

It's worth mentioning that no reserve days have been allocated for the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka. This exemption has been made considering the immense revenue generated by the India vs. Pakistan clash, which is a significant draw for broadcasters. Initial weather forecasts had hinted at the possibility of rain affecting both the match day and the reserve day, with over 90 percent cloud cover and potential thunderstorms.

What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out?

If the reserve day also gets washed out then both the teams will share a point each.

