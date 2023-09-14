When Aishwarya Rai Opened Up About Being 'Uneasy' On Kissing Scenes With Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

ALSO READ: Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

Not only did Aishwarya receive backlash. Aishwarya also issued several legal notices. The actress had previously confessed that she was uncomfortable filming such scenes. She added, "And I said wow. I am just an actor. Doing my job. Here I am being asked to offer a big explanation for a couple of seconds in a two, three-hour cinema piece."

She also shared, "It was around the same time that the interest in the Western world from Hollywood, or European cinema, English cinema, from the industry there was a lot of interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I had never done that on screen. I just was not very comfortable with the idea."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2, a magnum odirected by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Karthi, among others. Her stellar performances in such movies have earned her a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH