Here are 5 disastrside effects of having Green Tea:

1. Caffeine Content:

Green tea contains caffeine, although less than coffee. Excessive caffeine intake can lead to nervousness, insomnia, rapid heart rate, digestive issues, and increased blood pressure. People who are sensitive to caffeine or have certain medical conditions, like anxiety disorders or heart problems, should consume green tea in moderation.

2. Iron Absorption:

Green tea contains compounds called polyphenols, which can inhibit the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods) in the body. Drinking green tea with meals, especially iron-rich foods, may lead to reduced iron absorption. This can be a concern for individuals with iron deficiency anaemia.

3. Stomach Issues:

Some people may experience stomach discomfort, acid reflux, or irritation from drinking green tea, especially on an empty stomach. This can be exacerbated by high caffeine content and its impact on stomach acid. If you have a sensitive stomach, it's best to consume green tea with food.

4. Risk of Fluoride Overload:

Some green tea leaves, particularly those from certain regions, can accumulate high levels of fluoride. Excessive fluoride intake over time may lead to dental or skeletal fluorosis, a condition characterized by discolouration and weakening of teeth and bones. To mitigate this risk, choose green tea from trusted sources.

5. Drug Interactions:

Green tea can interact with certain medications. It may interfere with the absorption or effectiveness of drugs like beta-blockers, blood thinners, and certain antipsychotic medications. If you are taking prescription medications, consult your healthcare provider before consuming green tea regularly.

