Here are 5 disastrside effects of E-Cigarettes:

1. Respiratory Issues:

E-cigarette aerosols can contain harmful chemicals and fine particles that can irritate the lungs and lead to respiratory problems, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This condition is sometimes referred to as "vaping-associated lung injury."

2. Nicotine Addiction:

Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Regular use of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, making it difficult for users to quit and potentially leading them to turn to traditional tobaproducts.

3. Cardiovascular Effects:

Nicotine from e-cigarettes can raise blood pressure and heart rate, increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems. It may also contribute to the development of heart disease over time.

4. Oral Health Issues:

E-cigarette aerosols can have negative effects on oral health. They may cause dry mouth, irritation, and inflammation of the gums. Some users have reported developing "vaper's tongue," a condition where taste buds become desensitized to flavours.

5. Unknown Long-Term Risks:

E-cigarettes are a relatively new product, and the long-term health effects are not yet fully understood. Emerging research suggests potential risks, including harm to lung health and an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

