5 Huge Health Hazards Of Excessive Garlic Consumption

ALSO READ: Health: 5 dangers of drinking too much Green Tea

Here are 5 huge Health hazards of excessive Garlic Garlic consumption:

1. Digestive Problems:

Eating an excessive amount of garlic can cause digestive discomfort for some individuals. Common issues include stomach upset, heartburn, and flatulence. These symptoms are typically mild and temporary but can be bothersome.

2. Bad Breath and Body Odour:

Garlic is notorifor causing bad breath (halitosis) due to its sulfur compounds. Ingesting large quantities of garlic can lead to persistent and pungent breath odour. Additionally, some people may notice that they exude a garlic-like odour through their skin, particularly if they consume garlic regularly.

3. Allergic Reactions:

While relatively rare, some individuals may be allergic to garlic. Allergic reactions can manifest as skin rashes, hives, itching, swelling, or even difficulty breathing. If you suspect a garlic allergy, seek immediate medical attention.

4. Blood-Thinning Effects:

Garlic has natural blood-thinning properties and can reduce blood clotting. While this can be beneficial for some people, individuals taking blood-thinning medications (such as warfarin) should be cautiabout excessive garlic consumption, as it may increase the risk of bleeding.

5. Gastrointestinal Disorders:

In some cases, excessive garlic consumption can lead to more serigastrointestinal issues, such as gastritis or gastric ulcers. Garlic can be irritating to the gastrointestinal lining, especially when consumed in large quantities.

ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 dangers of over consuming Ginger daily