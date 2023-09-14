G20 Summit 2023: Japan's First Lady Dons Green Kanjeevaram Saree At President's Dinner, Photo Goes Viral

Yuko Kishida donned a green silk saree with shimmering golden highlights as a tribute to Indian culture and workmanship. She paired it with a vibrant magenta blouse for contrast.

A bindi and a clutch were her picks to complete the look for the G20 Dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

As they arrived at the event, Fumio and Yuko Kishida took pictures with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



President Droupadi Murmu, radiating grace and elegance, chose to adorn herself in the timeless attire of a traditional beige saree. The saree was accentuated with a striking turquoise border, beautifully adorned with vibrant floral patterns.

PM Modi, known for his sartorial choices, transitioned from his signature black bandhgala jacket to a more relaxed V-neck striped jacket, reflecting his versatile fashion sense for the evening.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe wore an Indo-western outfit and accessoried her hair with a gajra. IMF Chief Georgieva donned a purple ethnic suit with a golden dupatta. Wife of Prime Minister of Mauritwore a beautiful saree, while Bangladesh's PM teamed her saree with a pearl necklace.

A group of between 50 and 60 musicians performed Indian music at the G20 Dinner that was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

The guests were served a four-course meal. The menu included several millet-based dishes.

Before the start of the dinner, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed world leaders at a dias, set against a backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The event saw the arrival of numeresteemed global leaders and prominent politicians, each making a grand entrance in their own unique style.





