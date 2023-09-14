Palakka Mala To Nagapada Mala: 6 Varieties Of Gold Ornaments In Kerala

Here are some of the popular varieties of gold ornaments in Kerala.

Kasu mala consists of gold coins strung together to form a necklace. It is a timeless and classic piece of Kerala jewellery.

This necklace features jasmine flower-shaped gold pendants connected with links. It is a popular choice among brides.

This is a traditional Kerala necklace that has rectangular-shaped gold pendants with green and red enamel work. The design resembles jackfruit seeds and is a favorite among brides.

Also known as the serpent pendant necklace, this design features a pendant shaped like a cobra's hood. It is considered auspiciand is often worn by married women.

This necklace features mango-shaped gold pendants strung together. It is a traditional and elegant choice.

Poothali means flower necklace, and this design consists of small gold beads in the shape of flowers. It is delicate and versatile, suitable for both casual and formal occasions.