The Moroccan earthquake's toll has now reached 2,012 fatalities, with 2,059 reported injuries, including 1,404 individuals in critical condition, according to Moroccan state TV. The interior ministry released this grim update, noting that the highest number of casualties occurred in Al Haouz province, where 1,293 lives were lost, and Taroudant, with 452 casualties.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck on Friday, was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, approximately 70 kilometers south of Marrakech. Al Haouz is renowned for its picturesque villages nestled in the High Atlas Mountains.



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) anticipates that responding to Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades could require months, if not years. Dr Hossam Elsharkawi, Regional Director of the Middle East and North Africa for the IFRC, emphasized the extensive duration of the response effort, noting that it might extend for many months, if not years.

In response to the catastrophe, Morodeclared three days of national mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings. King Mohammed VI directed government officials to ensure the distribution of essential supplies to those affected and the reinforcement of search and rescue teams in the affected regions. He also called for the swift resumption of public services.

Morocco's armed forces have mobilized helicopters, drones, search and rescue teams, a field hospital, and a makeshift surgical hospital under King Mohammed VI's guidance to locate and assist survivors of the earthquake.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, Algeria, despite severing diplomatic ties with Moroin 2021, offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to aid in the earthquake relief efforts. Algeria's presidency expressed readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and offer all available resources to support Moroif requested.

The seismic event's impact was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, as reported by the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defence agency, which manages emergency response.

TheGeological Survey initially registered the quake at a magnitude of 6.8, occurring at 11:11 p.m. (22:11 GMT) with several seconds of shaking. A magnitude 4.9 aftershock was recorded 19 minutes later. This earthquake took place at a relatively shallow depth, at the intersection of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it particularly perilous.