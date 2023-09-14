'This Year's Summit Proved That G20 Can Still Drive Solutions To Most Pressing Issues,' Says Joe Biden

Earlier on Saturday,President Biden emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and reaffirmedcommitment to working with allies to support the development of robust, sustainable infrastructure while giving priority to high-quality infrastructure investments.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi andPresident Joe Biden reaffirmed their nations' close ties and commitment to developing robust global semiconductor supply chains during their meeting before the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, building on discussions from their June bilateral meeting.

In addition, Biden reaffirmed America's support for India's long-standing request for a permanent membership on the UN Security Council and endorsed India's bid for a second term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2028–2029.

“The leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the IndiaStrategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding," a joint statement released by the White House after their meeting said.