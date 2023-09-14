G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Lauds Mahatma Gandhi's Timeless Ideals As World Leaders Pay Homage At Rajghat - WATCH

As they arrived, Prime Minister Modi greeted them with an 'angvastram' or stole, standing in front of an image of 'Bapu Kuti.'

'Bapu Kuti' is situated at Sevagram ashram near Wardha in Maharashtra and served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 until his passing in 1948.

Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to explain the historical significance of 'Bapu Kuti' to the visiting leaders.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi lauded Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals and shared photographs from the visit. "At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji's timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperglobal future," he wrote.

Following their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders will also participate in a signing ceremony on the 'Peace Wall' located in the Leaders' Lounge.