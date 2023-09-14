Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan: Will Under-Fire KL Rahul Be Included In Playing XI?

India's match against Nepal was also affected by rain. If Colombo's weather clears up, it will serve as a test for KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's readiness for the ODI World Cup. Rahul hasn't participated in an ODI since March, while Bumrah hasn't bowled in one since July. Accommodating Rahul in the XI may necessitate benching Ishan Kishan, who has consistently delivered with four consecutive half-centuries in the format, presenting a challenging decision for the team management.

During the brief play in Pallekele, India's batsmen and Pakistan's bowlers hinted at an enthralling contest. Whether Colombo experiences a similar scenario or another round of rain across two days remains uncertain.

In the spotlight: KL Rahul and Naseem Shah

KL Rahul, after a four-month absence from the ODI setup, is poised to make his return. Despite Kishan's recent impressive performances, Rahul has received the selectors' and team management's vote of confidence. India's captain Rohit Sharma has suggested the possibility of having both Rahul and Kishan in the XI, but this seems unlikely. The upcoming match against Pakistan on Sunday offers Rahul the opportunity to prove his fitness and form.

Naseem Shah may not possess the banana swing of Shaheen Shah Afridi or consistently reach speeds of 150kph like Haris Rauf, but the 20-year-old can make the ball skid off the pitch due to his relatively shorter stature. In his T20I debut against India at the Asia Cup in Dubai last year, he dismissed Rahul for a first-ball duck and came close to dismissing Virat Kohli in the same over. Can Naseem replicate his success against Rahul in the 50-over Asia Cup match on Sunday?

Jasprit Bumrah's Return

After missing the Nepal game for the birth of his first child, Bumrah has rejoined the squad for the Super Four round and is expected to return to the playing XI alongside Rahul. This could potentially mean that there is no room for both Mohammed Shami and Kishan in the lineup.