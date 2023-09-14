Jawan: Ananya Panday Raves On Shah Rukh Khan's Performance, Rajkummar Rao Drops His Review

ALSO READ: 'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details

Actress Ananya Panday, recently seen in Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram to share her review of the movie Jawan. She posted a video of the interval block of the film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged look wielding a belt to confront the antagonists. Ananya captioned the post with, "Jawan (crown emojis) Best time ever in cinemas!!!! (heart eyes emoji)." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa watched Jawan at a theatre in Juhu, Mumbai, one day after its release. The couple was dressed casually for the outing. While in an elevator, they encountered a fan of SRK who asked Rajkummar about his thoughts on the film. In response, the Stree actor praised the film, saying, "bahut acchi hai (It is very good)." A video of the interaction was shared on X.

Director Atlee has successfully presented Shah Rukh Khan in varidistinctive avatars, elevating his screen presence through stylish and impactful direction. Anirudh Ravichander's powerful background music adds more poise to enhancing the overall cinematic experience. The supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, has garnered applause for their remarkable performances. The film also benefits from special appearances by stars like Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt, further enriching the cinematic journey.

