FLX Networks Sees Significant Growth in New Managers Joining Platform

(MENAFN- Peaks Strategies) BERNARDSVILLE, NJ, September 12, 2023 – FLX Networks, the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, today announced that 20 new asset managers joined the network over the past year. From industry juggernauts to boutique managers, this set of firms further expands the breadth and depth of FLX’s Investments Exchange, which now includes over 60 asset management firms.



“This diversified group of managers is accessing the flexibility and expertise of FLX’s network to customize exactly what they need for their distribution strategy, from additional avenues of promotion via FLX community pages, lead generation and brand awareness through digital events, marketing services, and public relations, to full scale distribution services,” said Brian Moran, FLX Founder & CEO. “These managers exemplify how our clients are leveraging our innovative solutions to increase productivity and decrease costs at their firms.”



Firms to most recently join the FLX platform include:



Bristol Gate Capital Partners

Bristol Gate is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment manager that uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate Capital Partners currently manages $2.2 billion in AUM/AUA across a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages an ETF following each strategy.



“Wealth managers and financial advisors on the FLX platform will now have access to a truly unique strategy in the dividend space combining data science with fundamental analysis to identify and build portfolios of the highest predicted dividend growers,” said Mike Capombassis, President at Bristol Gate Capital Partners. “We’re excited to access FLX’s brand-building solutions and sales and distribution networks and introduce our portfolios to a greater universe of investors.”



The Future Fund

The Future Fund LLC, led by veteran investors Gary Black and David Kalis, is an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on companies with secular growth opportunities created by fundamental change in their markets that the partners believe can change the world. The firm manages concentrated, high-conviction portfolios for clients in both a long-only and a hedged equity structure in addition to actively managed ETFs. Managers seek to discover unrecognized equity value, believing that transformative companies will displace legacy industry incumbents over time.



“We’ve tapped FLX’s suite of solutions, from advisor lead gen emails, to videos, commentaries, podcasts, webinars and public relations, to get key brand and product awareness,” said Kalis, partner and co-founder of The Future Fund. “We are excited to partner with FLX and their best in breed platform, which we anticipate will accelerate sales and distribution with wealth managers and RIAs and other key markets.”



Weitz Investment Management

Founded by value investor Wally Weitz in 1983, Weitz Investment Management, Inc. is a boutique, employee-owned asset management firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Over the past four decades, Weitz has leveraged its research-driven approach to capitalize on opportunities that arise out of market inefficiencies. Decisions are backed by thorough research, logical strategies, extensive debate, and our team’s personal commitment to long-term results. The firm builds and manages concentrated, high-conviction, actively managed fixed income and equity portfolios.



“Weitz has deep experience and longstanding relationships, but the distribution and relationship management landscapes continue to evolve, and it has become clear that technology, data, and diverse types of communicating are necessary to enhance the financial advisor experience. Partnering with FLX allows us to leverage their marketing and brand-building capabilities as we continue to expand our reach and product line. FLX truly understands the needs of evolving asset managers and provides creative solutions that are mutually beneficial. We look forward to continued growth and an ever-expanding relationship with FLX,” said Lori Dorsey, SVP & Chief Client Officer at Weitz Investment Management.





MENAFN14092023005951012997ID1107067320