Pranav Mohanlal Starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' To Go On Floors On October 26

It has been reported that the shooting of 'Varshangalkku Shesham' will begin on October 26. Dhyan Sreenivasan who also will be seen in a pivotal role gave an update on the film. Dhyan had also said that the shooting would begin in Ernakulam.

Along with Pranav and Dhyan, the film stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Nitha Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Nivin Pauly. The film is produced by Vysakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. He was also the maker of the Hridayam. The film, which also stars Vineeth Srinivasan in a role, is also his sixth directorial film. It is reported that the film will be released around 2024.