WATCH: Painting Of Chandrayaan-3'S Success Featuring PM Modi Showcased At G20 Summit 2023

The artist behind this inspiring piece of art shared her insights and motivations for choosing Chandrayaan-3 as her subject. In an interview with AsiNews Network, she shed light on the deeper significance of her creation.

The painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi alongside the Chandrayaan-3 mission, embodies the spirit of India's remarkable strides in space exploration. It reflects the nation's dedication to scientific progress, its aspirations in the field of space research, and the pivotal role played by the country's leadership, particularly Prime Minister Modi, in fostering these achievements.

The artist expressed her admiration for Chandrayaan-3 and its significance not only for India but also on the global stage. She highlighted how the mission exemplifies India's determination to explore the mysteries of space and contribute to humanity's understanding of the cosmos. The painting serves as a tribute to the relentless efforts of the scientists and engineers who have propelled India's space program to new heights.

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), represents a milestone in India's space endeavours.

The inclusion of Prime Minister Modi in the artwork underscores the government's unwavering support for ambitispace projects and its commitment to advancing the nation's technological prowess.