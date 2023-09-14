Apple To Unveil New USB-C Accessories After Iphone 15 Series Launch?

Mark Gurman has reportedly predicted that Apple will swiftly switch supporting accessories, like AirPods and Mac accessories, to USB-C. Reports citing Gurman said, "They're going to need to release a new MagSafe Duo with USB-C. Apple certainly can update the MagSafe battery pack to accommodate USB-C."

Also Read |

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming smartphone to come in pastel colours?

When, if ever, or if they will debut at the upcoming Apple 'Wonderlust' event, it is yet unknown when these USB-C enabled peripherals will be released. However, it would make sense for Apple to provide other devices with the same port given the reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro may transition to USB-C.

Notably, several popular accessories, such as the Apple Magic Mouse and the first-generation Apple Pencil, currently come with a Lightning connector.

Additionally, Gurman noted that although a new MagSafe Battery Pack is being developed, it is not yet ready for release. He mentioned that it may allow customers to concurrently charge two gadgets on two distinct sides of the Battery Pack.

Also Read |

Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch in India along with Pixel 8 series | WATCH

Having said that, the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C port is planned to go on sale on September 12. The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Generation might possibly be unveiled at the event. There are also suggestions that Apple may introduce a new USB-C case for its second-generation AirPods Pro.

Also Read |

Apple Watch series 9 may get new processor chip, better heart rate sensor & more