Tree Of Transition: G20 Presidencies Of 2022, 2024 Hand Over Sapling To PM Modi | WATCH

The handover of the saplings occurred as part of the 'One Future' session of the G20 Summit and served as a poignant symbol of continuity and shared commitment among the world's major economies.

Indonesian President Widodo was the first to present a sapling to PM Modi, signifying the end of Indonesia's G20 presidency. Following this, Brazilian President Lula da Silva handed over a sapling, officially marking the commencement of Brazil's presidency in the G20.

The exchange of saplings was met with applause from fellow leaders attending the summit, highlighting the significance of this gesture in the context of global cooperation and transition of leadership.

The G20 Leaders Summit concluded on Sunday afternoon with India formally handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil. During the summit, India achieved a significant diplomatic victory as the G20 adopted a consendeclaration, overcoming major differences concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Modi used the occasion to call for an end to the "global trust deficit" and emphasized the importance of cooperation among nations.

In addition to the transition of presidency, another notable development during the summit was the admission of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. This historic decision reflects the growing recognition of Africa's role in addressing global challenges and fostering international cooperation.

As Brazil assumes the G20 presidency for the next year, it will be tasked with continuing the work of the G20 in addressing pressing global issues, including economic recovery, climate change, food and energy security, and the ongoing impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy. The symbolic tree ceremony underscores the collaborative spirit of the G20 and the importance of global unity in tackling shared challenges.