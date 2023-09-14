Revealed: Name Of Elon Musk's 'Secret' Third Child With Grimes And Its Meaning

However, excerpts from Musk's upcoming biography revealed that the two had also welcomed another child in secret. While the age of the baby is not yet known, we do know the name. And Musk confirmed it too.

Also Read |

Mysteri'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

According to media reports, Elon Musk and Grimes' third kid is named Techno Mechanicus. It added that the child has been nicknamed Tau.

The book will be released on September 12 and a lot has already been written about its contents.

Musk confirmed the name of his youngest child and explained what it meant on Twitter after news of his third child with Grimes broke. Tau Techno Mechanicus, Musk replied to a tweet regarding the three kids Musk and Grimes had. Circumference/Diameter."

According to a Google search, Tau was initially calculated by Archimedes and is essentially the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. In other terms, Tau is twice the value of Pi, a fundamental constant in mathematics.

Notably, his biography is set to be released on September 12 and has already become a best seller on Amazon based on the preorders. The biography has been written by journalist Walter Isaacson who was given unprecedented access to the Twitter owner over the last two years.



Also Read |

MoroEarthquake: Death toll crosses 2000; Red Cross says response could require months, if not years