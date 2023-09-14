Molestation Case: Minor Girl's Parents Allege Shoddy Probe By Kerala Cops

A minor girl was allegedly molested by one of her relatives by showing obscene photos on his phone. The parents filed a complaint against the accused. But now the parents filed a case to higher officials that the case investigation is unsatisfactory. The Paravoor police wrote the wrong statement that the child had recognised the mobile phone. But the parents deny this statement

It has been recorded in the charge sheet that the mobile phone used in the crime was shown at the police station and the child identified it. The parents alleged that the police investigation in this case was not satisfactory. The parents also complained that the laxity of the police investigation led to the loss of evidence. However, the parents claim that the child did not see or recognize the phone. The location of the crime was recorded by altering what the child said.

Kerala doctor found dead under mystericircumstances





Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor working at the anaesthesia department of Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital was found dead in a canal at Kannamoola on Saturday (Sep. 10). The deceased was identified as Vipin(50) from Muttada.





A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Prithviraj initiated further formalities. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Govt. medical College for post-mortem.