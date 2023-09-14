Ukrainian leader encounters with state athletes

(MENAFN) On the evening before the Day of Physical Culture and Sport, Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky encountered with the victors of the 3rd European Games, where the Ukrainian state club had acquired third place in the total club classification.



As stated by Zelensky, Ukraine's great triumph is comprised of winnings in many sectors, such as major sporting accomplishments.



“Every time the Ukrainian flag is raised thanks to your victories, there is a feeling of great respect and pride. I want to thank you on behalf of all Ukrainians who have the opportunity to feel this. Because the flag is raised to the top. It means a moment of victory,” Zelensky stated.



Leader Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian country is going to carry on backing athletes and, in spite of many obstacles, is not going to ignore sports.



“Sports, physical culture, physical education, your educators, coaching staff – you are Ukraine’s priority,” the President mentioned.

