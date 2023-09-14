Sales Of Dryer Vents Market Are Estimated To Reach At A Cagr Of 3.7% By 2029 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global dryer vents market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 360 million by the end of 2019. Adoption of online and offline laundry services has been observed to be gathering visible traction over the recent past, which is likely to remain key factor boosting the sales of dryer vents.Prominently driven by the paradigm shift of the laundry industry, from manual process to automation, the global dryer vents market is projected to record a progressing CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2019-2029.
The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Dryer Vents Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report : –
Competitive Landscape
While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.
The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as
Defl,LLC Dundas Jafine Inc. Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc. InOvate Technologies, Inc. M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Key Factors Shaping the Dryer Vents Market
Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint. Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents. Implementation of drop-off laundry and delivery services along with advances in dry cleaning methods, especially in dense urban areas where consumers want convenience, have been creating a niche business, that finds the application of dryer vents. With ~43 million units sold in 2018, dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air. Rapid growth in the adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the account of increasing infrastructural activities and rising disposable income of consumers, has been complementing the growth of dryer vents market.
Key Segments of Dryer Vents Market
Component Type
Caps Hoods Duct, Pipe & Elbows Other Accessories (Clamp,Guard, etc.) Product Type
Rigid Semi Rigid Flexible Material Type End-User
Residential Commercial Sales Channel
Laundromat Hotel Hospital Dormitory Others
Direct Sales Retail Sales Third Party Online
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?
The data provided in the Dryer Vents Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
Customize this report for your specific research solution:
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E Mail :
MENAFN14092023004660010643ID1107067265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.