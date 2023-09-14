Sales Of Dryer Vents Market Are Estimated To Reach At A Cagr Of 3.7% By 2029 X Herald

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Dryer Vents Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as



Defl,LLC

Dundas Jafine Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

InOvate Technologies, Inc. M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Key Factors Shaping the Dryer Vents Market



Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint. Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents.

Implementation of drop-off laundry and delivery services along with advances in dry cleaning methods, especially in dense urban areas where consumers want convenience, have been creating a niche business, that finds the application of dryer vents.

With ~43 million units sold in 2018, dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air. Rapid growth in the adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the account of increasing infrastructural activities and rising disposable income of consumers, has been complementing the growth of dryer vents market.

Key Segments of Dryer Vents Market



Component Type



Caps



Hoods



Duct, Pipe & Elbows

Other Accessories (Clamp,Guard, etc.)

Product Type



Rigid



Semi Rigid

Flexible

Material Type



Plastic



Aluminum

Steel

End-User



Residential



Commercial





Laundromat





Hotel





Hospital





Dormitory

Others

Sales Channel



Direct Sales



Retail Sales Third Party Online

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

