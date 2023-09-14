Puthuppally Byelection Result 2023 LIVE: All Eyes On Puthuppally; Verdict Today

8.12 AM: Counting of votes begins after slight delay

Jaick C. Thomas of the LDF will witness the results from the CPM District Committee Office, while Chandy Oommen of the UDF will observe them from his ancestral house. Lijin Lal, the BJP candidate, will watch the election from the party's District Committee office.

Chandy Oommen will secure a record margin in Puthuppally: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

In 2021, UDF's Oommen Chandy (63,372) defeated Jaick C Thomas (54,328) in the constituency by a margin of 9,044 votes.

7.55 AM: LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas expresses hope in emerging victorius

