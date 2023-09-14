Puthuppally Byelection Result 2023 LIVE: All Eyes On Puthuppally; Verdict Today

(MENAFN- Asianet) 8.25 AM: Chandy Oommen leads with 6 points during first 15 minutes of postal counting
8.12 AM: Counting of votes begins after slight delay
8.03 AM:
Jaick C. Thomas of the LDF will witness the results from the CPM District Committee Office, while Chandy Oommen of the UDF will observe them from his ancestral house. Lijin Lal, the BJP candidate, will watch the election from the party's District Committee office.
7.58 AM:
Chandy Oommen will secure a record margin in Puthuppally: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
7.58 AM:
In 2021, UDF's Oommen Chandy (63,372) defeated Jaick C Thomas (54,328) in the constituency by a margin of 9,044 votes.
7.55 AM: LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas expresses hope in emerging victorius
7.50 AM:
All eyes on Puthuppally; Verdict today
The Puthuppally byelection verdict will be known today as the counting of votes will begin from 8 am.
Read more:
Puthuppally by-election results: UDF vs LDF - who will emerge victorious? Verdict today
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.