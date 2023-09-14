Thursday, 14 September 2023 02:37 GMT

Arctic Tern To Swallow: 7 Migratory Birds Known For Seasonal Journeys


9/14/2023 5:38:53 AM

(MENAFN- Asianet) Arctic tern to Swallow are 7 birds famfor their impressive migrations. From the Arctic tern's record-breaking journey to the Swallow's intercontinental travels, these species showcase nature's extraordinary migratory feats



Arctic tern to Swallow are 7 birds famfor their awe-inspiring migrations, showcasing nature's wonders and the importance of avian conservation



The Arctic tern holds the record for the longest migratory journey of any bird, breeds in the Arctic, migrates to the Antarctic, covering 44,000 kilometers (27,300 miles) each way



Swallows are known for their long-distance migrations between breeding grounds in North America or Europe and wintering areas in South America



These large birds breed in North America and migrate south to the southern United States and northern Mexfor the winter



Ospreys are large raptors that migrate from their breeding grounds in North America and Eurasia to Central and South America and Africa for the winter



Peregrine falcons are found worldwide and have well-documented migration patterns. Some populations migrate long distances between their breeding and wintering territories



Snow geese are known for their long-distance migrations between their Arctic breeding grounds and wintering areas in the southern United States and northern Mexico



Common swifts are known for their remarkable long-distance migrations. They breed in Europe and then migrate all the way to sub-Saharan Africa for the winter

MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search