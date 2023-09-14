US expresses alarm over civilian casualties in ongoing Sudan strikes

(MENAFN) The surge in indiscriminate air and artillery strikes in Sudan, which have claimed the lives of a significant number of civilians, alarmed the United States on Wednesday.



"The United States is alarmed by the recent increase of indiscriminate air and artillery strikes in Sudan, including in Khartoum, South Darfur and South Kordofan states, which have resulted in high numbers of civilian casualties," Matthew Miller, an official for the State Department, stated in an announcement.



"We are particularly concerned with the reported Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) September 10 airstrike in southern Khartoum that killed at least 43 people, the August 23 shelling exchange between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that killed at least 27 people – most of them women and children – in Nyala and continued shelling in a number of areas, including with the use of barrel bombs," he also said.



Miller condemned both sides of inciting "unrelenting violence" that has resulted in death and destruction throughout Sudan, he said the two "must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including obligations related to the protection of civilians."



“The SAF and RSF each affirmed those responsibilities in the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, and each has failed to live up to them in the months since," he added that the United States keeps on backing those responsible for atrocities in Sudan accountable.

