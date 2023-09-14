Al Pacino Parts Ways With His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Three Months After Their Baby Boy's Birth

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

Within the legal filing, it was revealed that Noor had included a document titled Voluntary Declaration of Parentage, signed by both her and Al a mere six days after the birth of their son. This document, signed in the presence of a third-party witness, confirmed Al as the father of their child, according to a renowned portal. Noor has requested that Al cover her fees and any other associated costs related to the case. There is no mention of a specific child support amount in the legal documents. These documents note that the court may give official orders for supporting the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party. However, there is no indication of Al opposing these requests as per the news reports.

The association of Noor with Al began around April 2022, with reports suggesting their relationship blossomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Noor gave birth to their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, on June 6, 2023, at Sinai Hospital, Cenai in Los Angeles, as detailed by the news outlet.

