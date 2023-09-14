Rakesh Roshan Celebrates 74Th Birthday With Friends And Family; See Pictures Inside

In this new picture, Rakesh Roshan can be seen in the center, ready to cut his birthday cake, with his wife Pinkie Roshan standing behind him. Hrithik Roshan's sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, flank Pinkie on either side, while Rajesh Roshan poses next to Rakesh Roshan. Although Hrithik Roshan himself is absent from the photo, his girlfriend, Saba Azad, was part of the celebration and is seen standing behind Pashmina Roshan in the picture.

Rakesh Roshan expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "Thank you, family, for the countless memories we have made together." The picture captures a heartwarming family moment during the birthday celebration.

Additionally, in a video shared by Rakesh Roshan the day before, he celebrated his 50-year friendship with industry friends like Jeetendra Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shashi Ranjan. They were seen singing the birthday song as Rakesh Roshan cut his cake, and he expressed his gratitude for their enduring friendship in the caption.

