Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How Husband Raj Kundra 'Motivated' Her To Do This Film

The actress said, "Something had happened. Because of this, I decided I would not do the film. I was not really in that state of mind. So, I told them I am not in that mind space, so they should cast someone else. I even suggested two or three names of other actors who can be casted. I would not name them. Vikram (Malhotra, producer) called me and said that whenever I was ready, they would take the film on floors. He adjusted everything and waited for eight months."

Shilpa revealed how Raj convinced her to take the opportunity and said, "Raj read the script when I was not home. I told him that it is a beautiful film. But I am not ready for it. When I returned, he told me that are you crazy? You have to do this film! He convinced me to take up the film. He forced me to do it and told me there is a Sukhee in all of us. If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film."

Sukhee also stars Kusha Kapila in a pivotal role. The story revolves around a housewife who finally breaks free from her monotonroutine and goes to Delhi for her school reunion. The film is all set to release on September 22.

