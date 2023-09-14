Good News For Travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru Train To Extend Service Up To Murdeshwara

Earlier, the train's route terminated at Mangaluru, but now, it will extend further to Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada. Initially, a train operated between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar once a week, but with this extension, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru

Express (Train No. 16585/86) will operate daily up to Murdeshwar. Presently, only the Panchganga Express runs daily from Bengaluru to Karwar, and the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express will now join this service.

Bengaluru metro stations will get Platform Screen Doors, Infosys funds Konappana Agrahara station

After a three-year gap, Mysuru, known as the cultural capital, will be reconnected to coastal Karnataka by rail. The Ministry of Railways has given the green light for the extension,

through Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT), and the train's frequency will increase from six days a week to daily operation.

The train is expected to retain its existing route with minor adjustments in timings between SMVT and Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Departing from SMVT station at 8.15 pm, it will reach Mysuru at 11.40 pm and Mangaluru Central at 8.55 am, slightly earlier than its previarrival time of 9.05 am. From Mangaluru Central, the train will depart at 9.20 am and reach Murdeshwar at 1.20 pm, offering improved connectivity and convenience for travellers in the region.