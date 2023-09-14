TVS Emerald Luxor: Why You Should Book An Apartment Located In Anna Nagar?

Recognised for its meticulously designed architecture, lush greenery, and superb interconnectivity with significant roads and expressways, Luxor retains its staas a luxuriand sought-after residential destination. This property boasts a range of features, including a kids' play area, a multi-purpose lawn, a pantry, an adventure wall, and a delightful flower garden.

Split into two sections, Tower A, known for its Wellness Terrace, offers amenities such as a Yoga lawn, foot reflexology area, outdoor gym, meditation space, and a planter adorned with herbal plants. On the other hand, the second tower, with the Leisure Terrace, features facilities like sky dining, a versatile lawn, a pantry, a grass court, and a planter filled with vibrant flowering plants.

Another highlight of these apartments is the Balinese pool zone and Balinese clubhouse where they have taken influences from one of the world's favourite holidays destinations and brought it into the project. Remarkably, every house in the project will get an EV charging point. Strategically situated in such a prime location, these residences redefine contemporary living by seamlessly blending modern bespoke comforts with eco-conscipractices.

Location Highlights: VR Mall - 600 metres Kendriya Vidyalaya School - 900 metres Kora Food Street - 2.2 km Anna Nagar Tower Park - 3.4 km Shanthi Colony - 3.6 km MGM Healthcare - 5.5 km NeVijaya Mall - 7.1 km Vijaya Hospital - 7.3 km

Prime Location Connectivity One of the standout features of TVS Emerald Luxor is its enviable location that places you at the centre of convenience. Imagine having VR Mall merely 600 meters away, a short two-minute stroll from your doorstep. The proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya Metro station will be a mere 750 meters away, ensuring that you are well-connected to the city's lifelines. Adding to this, Kendriya Vidyalaya School is just 900 meters away, catering to the educational needs of your family. The Thirumangalam Metro Station is a swift 1.9 km drive, and the vibrant Kora Food Street is a mere 2.2 km away, making sure your taste buds are as well-catered to as your connectivity needs. Shanthi Colony is located at a distance of just 3.6 km keeping you close to urban essentials.

Healthcare is a priority for all and the projects have within its vicinity hospitals like Madras Medical Mission just 3 km away and MGM Healthcare just 5.5 km away, Similarly, for your entertainment needs, Rohini Silver Screens is 1.6 km away and NeVijaya Mall is at a distance of 7.1 km, ensuring all your shopping and health-related needs are conveniently met.

This property offers a wealth of luxurifeatures, including :

Opulent homes with lavish design and amenities.

A grand 8-feet tall teak wood main door. Italian Botticino marble flooring in the living and dining areas.

Laminated wooden flooring in the master bedroom. Glazed vitrified tiles throughout.

Expansive decks with elegant glass railings. Air conditioning units in the living/dining area and all bedrooms.

A common RO water connection in the kitchen.

Secure Yale digital door locks for enhanced safety and convenience.

Price: Range of luxuriapartments with varying sizes and exquisite features :

3 BHK Premium: Spanning between 1842 and 1999 square feet, these exclusive units offer spaciliving spaces. Starting at 2.43 Crore INR, these residences provide a premium living experience. With only 29 units available, this option offers a unique balance of elegance and affordability.

3 BHK Grande: These expansive apartments range from 2144 to 2176 square feet. Priced from 2.87 Crore INR onwards, these residences are designed for those seeking grandeur and sophistication. With just 15 units in total, the 3 BHK Grande provides a limited yet opulent living choice.

4 BHK Luxe: For those desiring even more space, the 4 BHK Luxe units range from 2601 to 2665 square feet. Priced at 3.74 Crore INR onwards, these luxurihomes offer indulgence and comfort. With only 15 units available, the 4 BHK Luxe option ensures exclusivity and lavish living.

Each unit promises a unique blend of design, functionality, and exclusivity. Whether you seek a finely curated 3 BHK or the ultimate luxury of a 4 BHK Luxe residence, these limited units cater to a discerning clientele seeking refined living spaces.

In conclusion, TVS Emerald Luxor is not just a housing project, but a manifestation of a well-rounded, sustainable, and convenient lifestyle. With its strategic location, eco-conscidesign, and commitment to providing a healthier living space, this is your chance to make a real difference in your life and the world around you. For more information and booking inquiries, visit TVS Emerald's official website.



