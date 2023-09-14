"One Day I Will Become Even Half Of You": Dulquer Salman Pens Emotional Birthday Note For His 'Pa' Mammootty

(MENAFN- Asianet) Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote a heartwarming message for his father, megastar Mammootty, on his 72nd birthday. The Charlie Brown actor shared a couple of photos with his father. In the first picture, both were posing towards a window.
Sharing this picture, Dulquer said, "When I was a boy, you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera, you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father, you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are, Pa!"
Other prominent actors like Manoj K Jayan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and numerfans have commented and wished happy birthday to their megastar.
Superstar Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted,"Happy birthday, dear Ichakka!"
Janapriya Nayakan Dileep also wishes his favourite by:
Happy Birthday Mammokka
