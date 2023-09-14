Kerala: Vehicles To Be Confiscated, Fined If Found Littering In Public Places, Says Minister M B Rajesh

The Minister demanded that the measures taken against individuals and institutions should be publicized through the media and cameras should be widely installed to prevent the dumping of garbage. He was speaking at a 'Malinyamukththa Navakeralam' (Garbage-free New Kerala) campaign's review meeting in Palakkad district.

In addition to the boat booths, the minister demanded the placement of waste bins along the sides of the roads. "Local government entities or sponsors ought to install trash cans in public areas. Businesses should tighten these as well. Wedding venues, auditoriums, and catering facilities should make sure that no trash is left outside. It is important to ensure that these locations have complete trash disposal systems," he said.

Rajesh urged, "A meeting of catering establishment owners should be convened immediately. It should be ensured that small drinking water bottles, paper glasses, plastic straws etc. are not distributed.” The minister asked for continuinspection and strict action.

For the collection of home waste, MB Rajesh recommended setting regular intervals. "A larger Material Collection Facility (MCF) will be required as garbage pickup increases. The maintenance of MCFs should be overseen by local authorities. Local governments should create interim MCFs or expand the number of MCFs if they don't already have enough."