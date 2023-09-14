Khajuraho To Gwalior: 6 Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- Asianet) Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of the country and has innumerable historical heritage to National parks that is home to majestic animals like Tiger. Let's see the places we must visit when in Madhya Pradesh
Ancient rock shelters, UNEWorld Heritage Site, India, 30,000-year-old rock art, prehistoric human habitation, unique cultural and historical significance
UNESCO-listed temple complex, 9th-11th century, renowned for intricate erotic sculptures, showcasing exceptional Hindu and Jain architecture and artistry
Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain is one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and is a revered place for Hindus
An ancient Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, India. Built over 2,000 years ago, it's a UNEWorld Heritage Site, showcasing remarkable Buddhist architecture and stupas
It is known for its diverse temples, and the iconic Man Singh Palace. The fort has witnessed numerrulers and battles, including the Scindias. Teli Ka Mandir, Saas Bahu Temple
Is one of the country's premier tiger reserves and a renowned wildlife sanctuary. It covers an area of approximately 450 square kilometers and is known for its Bengal tigers
