Khajuraho To Gwalior: 6 Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of the country, historical heritage to National parks that is home to majestic animals. Let's see the places we must visit when in MP

Ancient rock shelters, UNEWorld Heritage Site, India, 30,000-year-old rock art, prehistoric human habitation, unique cultural and historical significance

UNESCO-listed temple complex, 9th-11th century, renowned for intricate erotic sculptures, showcasing exceptional Hindu and Jain architecture and artistry

Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain is one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and is a revered place for Hindus

An ancient Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, India. Built over 2,000 years ago, it's a UNEWorld Heritage Site, showcasing remarkable Buddhist architecture and stupas

It is known for its diverse temples, and the iconic Man Singh Palace. The fort has witnessed numerrulers and battles, including the Scindias. Teli Ka Mandir, Saas Bahu Temple

Is one of the country's premier tiger reserves and a renowned wildlife sanctuary. It covers an area of approximately 450 square kilometers and is known for its Bengal tigers