Thursday, 14 September 2023 02:33 GMT

Khajuraho To Gwalior: 6 Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh


9/14/2023 5:37:30 AM

(MENAFN- Asianet) Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of the country and has innumerable historical heritage to National parks that is home to majestic animals like Tiger. Let's see the places we must visit when in Madhya Pradesh



Madhya Pradesh is the heartland of the country, historical heritage to National parks that is home to majestic animals. Let's see the places we must visit when in MP



Ancient rock shelters, UNEWorld Heritage Site, India, 30,000-year-old rock art, prehistoric human habitation, unique cultural and historical significance



UNESCO-listed temple complex, 9th-11th century, renowned for intricate erotic sculptures, showcasing exceptional Hindu and Jain architecture and artistry



Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain is one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and is a revered place for Hindus



An ancient Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, India. Built over 2,000 years ago, it's a UNEWorld Heritage Site, showcasing remarkable Buddhist architecture and stupas



It is known for its diverse temples, and the iconic Man Singh Palace. The fort has witnessed numerrulers and battles, including the Scindias. Teli Ka Mandir, Saas Bahu Temple



Is one of the country's premier tiger reserves and a renowned wildlife sanctuary. It covers an area of approximately 450 square kilometers and is known for its Bengal tigers

MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search