While local media initially reported the discovery of over 10 bodies, an anonymsource within the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) revealed that the actual count tfar stands at 14 victims. RIB's spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, refrained from confirming a specific number, emphasizing that forensic investigations would determine the final tally.

The suspect had previously been arrested in July on charges of robbery, rape, and other offenses; however, he was granted bail due to a lack of conclusive evidence, as reported by local media. Nevertheless, ongoing investigations persisted, leading to his rearrest on Tuesday and a subsequent search of his residence. It was during this search that authorities uncovered the gruesome sight of bodies in a pit within his kitchen.

The RIB source disclosed that the suspect admitted to acquiring knowledge of killing techniques from studying famserial killers. Additionally, he confessed to dissolving some of his victims in acid. His mooperandi involved meticulously studying potential victims, followed by stalking and selecting those less likely to have close family or friends to look out for them.

According to Murangira, preliminary investigations have revealed that the victims include both males and females. The suspect's method involved enticing his victims, often prostitutes, to his residence. There, he would rob them of their belongings, including phones, before strangling them to death and burying their remains in a pit he had dug within the kitchen of his rented house.