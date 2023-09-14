Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone And Others Salary OUT; See Details

(MENAFN- Asianet) Jawan cast salary revealed: Let's take a look at the fees of Jawan cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone,Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a cameo besides a lot of other actors in crucial roles.
Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a lengthy sabbatical with Pathaan and delivered a blockbuster. Now, the actor is preparing to spread his charm again with his much-anticipated flick, Jawan. This time, the actor teamed up with South filmmaker Atlee to create a massy entertainment. In addition to Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, the film has a slew of other actors in pivotal parts.
Shah Rukh Khan: He played the double role. According to reports, the actor demanded over Rs 100 crore for his role in Atlee's film. In addition, he will get a hefty 60% share of the earnings.
Nayanthara: 'Jawan' marks Nayanthara's début in the Hindi film industry. The South Indian actress was reportadely paid Rs 10 crore for her role in the film.
Vijay Sethupathi: The Tamil star has had a remarkable career so far and is eager to exhibit his prowess on film once again with 'Jawan'. According to reports, the actor took a payment of roughly Rs 21 crore for his role in the film.
Deepika Padukone: She makes a cameo appearance in the film. It is said that the actress took home the salary somewhere in between 15-30 crores.
Sanya Malhotra: She is another member of the cast and first time featuring with SRK in the first time. For her part in the film, she is getting Rs 3 crore.
Priyamani: After collaborating on 'Chennai Express,' Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for this project. According to reports, the actress got Rs 2 crore for her role in the film.
Sunil Grover: He has come a long way since working with Kapil Sharma. He is a cast of the 'Jawan' and receives Rs 75 lakh.
Yogi Babu: He has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in his hit movie Chennai Express before Jawan. Yogi Babu has been offered 35 lakh rupees to work in this movie.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.