Jupiter to Pluto, the 9 planets differ in size and features. From Jupiter's massive storms to Pluto's dwarf plstatus, let's rank the planets according to their sizes

Has a diameter of approximately 139,822 kilometers (86,881 miles) . It is the largest plin the solar system, known for its massive size and powerful storms

Has a diameter of approximately 116,464 kilometers (72,367 miles). Is known for its stunning ring system, composed of ice and rock particles

Has a diameter of approximately 50,724 kilometers (31,518 miles) . It's unique for its sideways rotation, it is an ice giant with a blue-green hue

Has a diameter of approximately 49,244 kilometers (30,598 miles) . It is another ice giant, it has a deep blue color and is known for its strong winds and dark storms

Has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers (7,918 miles) . It is the only known plwith abundant liquid water on its surface and capable of supporting life

The diameter is approximately 12,104 kilometers (7,521 miles). Is known for its extremely hot and thick atmosphere, making it the hottest plin the solar system

Has a diameter of Approximately 6,779 kilometers (4,212 miles). Known as the "Red Planet," it has a thin atmosphere and surface features like canyons, volcanoes, and dry riverbeds

Has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers (3,032 miles) . It is the

closest plto the Sun and has extreme temperature variations between its day and night sides

Has a diameter of approximately 2,377 kilometers (1,474 miles). Is classified dwarf planet, located in the Kuiper Belt and is known for its small size